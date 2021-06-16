Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 21,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

