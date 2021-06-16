Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.70 Million

Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report sales of $269.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.40 million and the lowest is $262.11 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,761. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

