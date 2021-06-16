Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Kemal Williamson Sells 8,500 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemal Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

