PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.47. 20,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,685,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

