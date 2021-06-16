PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. 274,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

