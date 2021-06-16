PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.29. 568,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

