Paul Stockdale Acquires 8,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Paul Stockdale purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,480 ($5,853.15).

OBD opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.53. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of £49.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

