Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. 487,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,709. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

