Patrick Mccutcheon Sells 186,000 Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,000.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00.

TSE:LABS opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$126.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.85.

LABS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.13.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

