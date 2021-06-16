Pathway Capital Management LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the quarter. Quanterix comprises approximately 17.8% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,852 shares of company stock worth $2,918,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 8,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.48. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

