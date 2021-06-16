Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$22.31 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2641371 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

