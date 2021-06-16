Paramount Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.