Paramount Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PGRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
