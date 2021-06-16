Pano Anthos Sells 799 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.