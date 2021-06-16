Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,688,559 shares of company stock worth $32,729,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

