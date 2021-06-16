Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,768 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

