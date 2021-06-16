Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

