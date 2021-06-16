Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

