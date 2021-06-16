Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Community Health Systems worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 475,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYH opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

