Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Five9 worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,906 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,779 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

