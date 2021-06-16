Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 42,852 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

