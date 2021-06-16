PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,278. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.