Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

