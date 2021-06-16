Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

