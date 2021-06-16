Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.56. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,405,093 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

