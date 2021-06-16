Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 32,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

