Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,649 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.68.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

