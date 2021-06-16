O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $81,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.11. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,105. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

