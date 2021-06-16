Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,353,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

