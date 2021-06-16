Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.