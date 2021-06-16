Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

