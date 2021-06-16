Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 1,119,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

