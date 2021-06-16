Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115.77 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $820.80 million and $115.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00036745 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00226399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.