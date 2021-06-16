OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.38. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 8,392 shares trading hands.

OCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 0.44.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

