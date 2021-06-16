ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $48.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock worth $2,449,905. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

