ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,550 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.