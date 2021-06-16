Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 108.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,367,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 156,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,922 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 20,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

