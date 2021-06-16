OKCash (OK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.89 million and $213,292.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,969.80 or 1.00092868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,557,332 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

