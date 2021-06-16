OKB Price Hits $13.36 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. OKB has a market capitalization of $801.53 million and approximately $403.94 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be bought for $13.36 or 0.00034607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00756347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.07638781 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.