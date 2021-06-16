O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08.
About O3 Mining
