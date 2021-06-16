nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NVT stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 146,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

