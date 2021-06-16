NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of NV5 Global worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

