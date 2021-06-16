Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

