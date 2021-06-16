Numis Securities Raises Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target to GBX 295

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £426.31 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.70.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

