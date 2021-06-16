Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

NYSE NUE traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,367. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

