Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $702.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.04 million and the lowest is $698.40 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $612.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,095. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

