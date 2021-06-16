Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.34. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.63, with a volume of 559,885 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.84.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7295853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.