Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,088 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of QUALCOMM worth $2,021,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 508.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

