Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $976,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $870.48. 6,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,351. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $833.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

