Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of BlackRock worth $1,526,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $874.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,602. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $844.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

