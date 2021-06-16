Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NetEase were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.64. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.